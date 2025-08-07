Gina Carano Thanks Elon Musk for Funding Her Lawsuit After Disney Settlement: ‘Good Samaritan Deed’

Gina Carano thanked her financial backer Elon Musk after reaching an agreement with Disney and Lucasfilm for her sex discrimination and wrongful termination suit.

“I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk,

a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit,” she wrote in an X post on Thursday. “Thank you Mr. Musk and @X for backing my case and asking for nothing in return.”

Carano filed the suit against Lucasfilm and Disney in February 2024, three years after she was fired from “The Mandalorian” after a slew of controversial social media posts.

She was fired from the Star Wars series in February 2021, after she amplified a social media post that compared being Republican in the U.S. to being Jewish during Nazi Germany. This came after months of increasingly combative social media posts from Carano advancing far right political views that included vaccine and election denials.

Musk helped fund the UFC fighter-turned-actress with her legal fees as part of his initiative to cover costs for X users, who faced discrimination for activity on his site.

I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force.



The details of the settlement were not disclosed, but Carano said in her X post that the agreement was “the best outcome for all parties involved.”

“I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter,” she added. “My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me.”

Lucasfilm said in a statement that they “look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future” with the lawsuit behind them.

Carano appeared in the first two seasons of “The Mandalorian,” in which she played Rebel ranger Cara Dune.