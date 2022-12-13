Calling all peaches, the trailer for Season 2 of “Ginny & Georgia” has arrived.

“I finally understand why Georgia’s always running,” Antonia Gentry’s voice narrates as her character Ginny goes for an icy jog out in snowy Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

Cut to Gentry bending over out of breath and then screaming after a tense montage shows the younger flashback version of Georgia hastening to double lock her front door.

“I don’t know how she does it. Acts like everything’s normal,” Gentry’s voiceover continues. “I can’t help feeling like it’s all wrong.”

Season 2 picks up right after Ginny has run away, younger half brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) in tow, on Marcus’ (Felix Mallard) stolen motorcycle. Brianne Howey’s Georgia doesn’t miss her kids one bit, or so she says when her newest fiancé and Wellsbury Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter) asks.

Ginny’s dad Zion (Nathan Mitchell) thinks she has fled because of the recent engagement news, but that’s not really it.

“It’s not about Paul, dad,” Ginny says in response. “Mom always has a new guy. She farts and like eight guys fall in love with her.”

Watch the full clip at the top of this post.

The second season of the young adult Netflix show promises more chaos, cuddles, and all kinds of surprises. This coming from a major cliffhanger in Season 1 involving the reason Ginny took Austin and fled — Georgia has murdered a man.

“I was a different person when I moved here. I didn’t have a future before, a career, real friends,” Brianne Howey’s voice says in the trailer. “I know things have been tense.”

“You embezzled funds and then threatened me,” Nick (Dan Beirne) reminds Georgia as they sit down at Blue Farm.

Georgia apologizes, and the onslaught of the ups and downs of the Miller’s life in Wellsbury continues. In addition to those already mentioned, Jennifer Robertson, Sara Waisglass, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, Mason Temple, Nikki Roumel, Alex Mallari Jr., Sabrina Grdevich and Chelsea Clark return to watch Ginny and Georgia recover from Ginny learning that bombshell of information.

From creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert and showrunner and executive producer Debra J. Fisher, “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 will arrive in 10 episodes with a watch time of 60 minutes each, Jan. 5 on Netflix.