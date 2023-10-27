The in-the-works series adaptation of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” from Amazon MGM Studios has tapped Veena Sud as showrunner, TheWrap has learned.

News of an Amazon adaptation of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” can be traced as far back as 2020. Amazon MGM Studios and Left Bank Pictures, which is part of Sony Pictures Television, will produce.

Based on the books by Stieg Larsson, the series’ logline states that the project will “take the iconic and much-loved character Lisbeth Salander and place her in today’s world — with a new setting, new characters and a new story that will resonate with fans of the original and thrill a whole new generation.”

Sud is best known for developing and executive producing “The Killing” for AMC. Based on the Danish series “Forbrydelsen” (translated as “The Crime”), the series followed homicide detectives Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) and Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman) as they investigated various murders.

That well-received crime drama, however, had a rough time on the air. After its second season, “The Killing” was cancelled by AMC in 2012. It was then picked up for a third season following a renegotiation with Fox Television Studios and Netflix before being cancelled once again by AMC. Netflix finally picked up the series for its fourth and final season.

Sud is also the writer and director of the 2018 psychological horror movie “The Lie.” Starring Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King, the film is a remake of the German film “We Monsters” and follows two parents who cover up a murder committed by their young daughter. She also served as the creator, executive producer and showrunner for Netflix’s “Seven Seconds.” Originally announced as a drama before Netflix confirmed it would be a limited series with no second season, “Seven Seconds” follows a group of people involved in investigating the tragic death of a Black teenager at the hands of a New Jersey police officer.

Larsson’s internationally bestselling novel trilogy has already had one English-language adaptation. In 2011, director David Fincher adapted “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” with Daniel Craig playing journalist Mikael Blomkvist and Rooney Mara playing Lisbeth Salander. Noomi Rapace starred in the original Swedish adaptation in 2009.