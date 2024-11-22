‘Gladiator II’ Ending Explained

This story contains massive spoilers for “Gladiator II”

Most of the cast of “Gladiator II” is killed off before the credits roll, but does Lucius (Paul Mescal) die in the arena like Maximus (Russell Crowe) did in the first film?

We break down all the big developments in the sequel, including who lives, who dies and the (apparent) fate of Rome.

Paul Mescal as Lucius and Denzel Washington as Macrinus in Gladiator II (CREDIT: Paramount Pictures)

Lucius’ Real Identity

The marketing of the sequel has already made it quite clear, but in the film we learn that Lucius — who has only vague memories of his parents and went by the name of Hanno — is actually the son of Maximus and Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). That also makes him the grandson of Marcus Aurelius (played by Richard Harris in the first film) and the heir apparent to the throne of Rome.

How Macrinus Seizes Power

Macrinus (Denzel Washington) makes his power move by exploiting Emperor Caracalla (Fred Hechinger)’s resentment against his brother Geta (Joseph Quinn). After helping Caracalla kill and behead Geta, Macrinus shows off Geta’s head in the Senate the next day, cementing his position as the second most powerful person in Rome.

He next makes good on his promise to deliver the head of General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) to Lucius: After Macrinus hears about the plot by Acacius and his wife Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) to overthrow the emperor, Acacius is arrested and forced to fight Lucius in the arena as a horrified Lucilla looks on, powerless to save her husband or her son.

The Arena Fight

Lucius is ready to kill Acacius as vengeance for his wife, who was slain during the Numidian battle against the Roman army, but, between blows, Acacius convinces Lucius they are on the same side. When it comes time to deliver the death blow, Lucius refuses to kill him. Macrinus orders the Praetorian archers to shoot and Acacius is mortally wounded.

In the ensuing confusion, Macrinus kills Emperor Caracalla and also Lucilla.

The Final Showdown

Lucius has sent word to Acacius’ troops, who are still loyal to the fallen general. They arrive on the outskirts of Rome as Macrinus prepares to lead his own army to victory. With both armies standing by, Lucius and Macrinus fight to the death, with Lucius emerging the victor. Lucius is cheered by both armies. With his royal lineage now known to all, the soldiers are ready to follow Lucius, although it’s not clear in what capacity he intends to lead Rome. We’re left to assume that, like his father and grandfather, Lucius intends Rome to become a republic that is no longer ruled by emperors but by its own citizens.