‘Gladiator II’ LA Premiere: Stars Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington Gear Up on the Red Carpet | Photos

“Gladiator II” pulled out all the stops Monday night while celebrating its Los Angeles premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre — and everyone got to keep their head, too!

Stars Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington were in attendance for the well-heeled Hollywood fête as heavyweight actors, influencers and industry power players turned out to toast Ridley Scott and Paramount Pictures’ highly anticipated, decades-in-the-making sequel to their 2001 Best Picture Oscar winner, “Gladiator.”

The star of that original bloody epic, Russell Crowe, also took home that year’s Academy Award for Best Actor. Could Mescal follow suit? Or perhaps supporting attention for Washington or Pedro Pascal? Or at long last, will Scott take home the year’s top prize for directing?

Only time will tell what awaits “Gladiator II.” (Its predecessor also grossed over $460 million worldwide, so hopes are high.) But on Monday, Hollywood was alight with excitement over the two-and-half-hour epic, also starring Connie Nielsen, “Stranger Things” breakout Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger of “The White Lotus” fame.

Paramount will release “Gladiator II” only in theaters on Nov. 22, including in Imax and large formats.

