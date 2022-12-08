ID dropped a tabloid-esque trailer for “The Price of Glee,” a three-part docuseries focused on the scandals associated with the cast of “Glee.”

The musical comedy-drama, which ran on Fox for six seasons, became an instant cultural phenomenon when it premiered in 2009. Along with 30-plus albums, a reality competition show and a live concert tour, “Glee” launch the careers of its young cast members.

“The Price of Glee” spotlights the dark side of the show’s fame and success, namely the deaths of three of its stars. Cory Monteith died in 2013 of a drug overdose. Mark Salling died by suicide in 2018 after he was found in possession of child pornography. Naya Rivera died by accidental drowning in 2020.

The trailer features interviews with the family, friends and coworkers of the deceased, though no other cast members nor “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy make an appearance.

“In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on ‘Glee.’ By 2020, all of them would be famous,” a title card reads, followed by the bolded words, “And three of them would be dead.”

“The bigger the show went, the smaller their worlds become,” says one interview subject amid a montage of news footage, paparazzi images and footage of the actors.

George Rivera discusses his daughter’s career and comments that “Fame can be poisonous.”

Near the end of the trailer, one of the interviewees says, “He shared with me something prior to his death that – oh, I hesitate to even say it,” without clarifying his subject.

“The Price of Glee” airs on Investigation Discovery (ID) from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/PT and streams on discovery+ on Jan. 16, 2023. It is produced by Ample Entertainment for Investigation Discovery and discovery+.

Watch the full trailer above.