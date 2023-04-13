Glen Powell to Join Daisy Edgar-Jones in ‘Twisters’

Glen Powell, who played audience favorite Hangman in last summer’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” will co-star alongside “Why the Crawdads Sing” star Daisy Edgar-Jones in “Twisters.”

The Universal Pictures release, which will be co-financed by Warner Bros., will arrive in theaters on July 19, 2024. and will be a direct sequel to Jan De Bont’s 1996 blockbuster “Twister.”

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) will helm from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”), with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley producing.

“Twisters” will be overseen for Universal by executive vice president of production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee for Universal Pictures. Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.

The original film, starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and a then-mostly unknown Phillip Seymour Hoffman, kicked off the 1996 summer movie season with a bang, earning a near-record $41 million in its debut weekend and then another $37 million in weekend two.

The disaster adventure film, penned by Michael Crichton, would eventually earn $242 million in North America and $494 million worldwide on a $90 million budget.