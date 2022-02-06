Ethan Lynne, a 17-year-old student from Virginia, is calling out Governor Glenn Youngkin, after he became the target of online harassment from Youngkin’s campaign on Twitter.

On Saturday, Lynne tweeted that “The historian tasked with teaching about slavery at the Virginia Governors Mansion just resigned after finding the Youngkins converted her classroom into a family room – and emptied her office,” calling the action “shameful.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Youngkin’s official campaign account responded by posting a photo of Lynne with former Virginia governor Ralph Northam, saying “Here’s a picture of Ethan with a man that had a Blackface/KKK photo in his yearbook.”

The VA Governor’s campaign account is harassing a high schooler. Sounds totally normal pic.twitter.com/BR3BOjk8Vp — Shiv 🇺🇸 (@Shvm_07) February 6, 2022

On Sunday, Lynne responded with a statement on Twitter, saying he has gotten “no communication from the Governor’s office” since the tweet was posted and taken down, and condemning it entirely.

“In school, we are taught how to spot bullying, and their tweet last night, perfectly fit that description,” Lynne wrote. “It is disgusting, disturbing, and unbecoming of the Commonwealth to see the Governor and his office stoop this low, especially on a public platform.”

Lynne continued: “We all know that Youngkin has an agenda to attack and endanger students, and last night proved that. I will not be intimidated by these attacks will continue to be a voice for students across the Commonwealth.”

Though that tweet was deleted, Youngkin’s Press Secretary Macaulay Porter responded to Lynne’s post from his own account, saying “Nothing was moved by the Youngkin administration staff and the space has not been transformed into a living room. The previous mansion director oversaw the moving of Deetz’s desk. The First Lady looks forward to finalizing the executive mansion layout and tours.”

Reps for Youngkin did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.