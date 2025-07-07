ABC Revamps ‘GMA3’ Lineup as Anchors DeMarco Morgan, Eva Pilgrim Exit

ABC News is again looking for a new set of “GMA3” anchors.

Following this morning’s news that “GMA3” anchor Eva Pilgrim will be moving to “Inside Edition,” TheWrap has learned that DeMarco Morgan will also be parting with the program.

“Eva Pilgrim has decided to embark on her next chapter and will be departing ABC News,” ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic said in an internal memo obtained by TheWrap. “I am also sharing news today about our wonderful colleague DeMarco Morgan. He has decided to begin a new journey and will be departing ABC News,” Karamehmedovic added in a second memo.

“GMA3” started as an afternoon spinoff of ABC’s “Good Morning America” in 2018, launching with the name “GMA Day.” It eventually transitioned to the name “GMA3: What You Need to Know” before recently taking on the shortened title “GMA3.”

The show started with hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, who remained with the program until the COVID pandemic. The pair were eventually replaced by co-anchors Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes, who were later placed on leave following an extra-marital affair between the two.

A source said that the change in anchors does not come as a surprise at “GMA3,” and the move was the conclusion of a weeks-long evolution of the show. Back in March, the show faced layoffs alongside other programs at ABC News. They were then placed under the leadership of “GMA” executive producer Simone Swink.

A rotating panel of hosts has led “GMA3” programs in recent weeks, more closely resembling the overall “GMA” brand “GMA3” has been folded into. A source told TheWrap this format for the show will continue.