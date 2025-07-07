‘Inside Edition’ Taps ABC News Correspondent Eva Pilgrim as New Anchor

“Inside Edition” is expanding its team to include Eva Pilgrim, the former ABC News talent known for co-anchoring “GMA3: What You Need to Know” and serving as the network’s senior national correspondent. Executive producer Charles Lachman announced the news on Monday.

Pilgrim will take over the anchor chair this fall as part of the newsmagazine show’s 38th season. She is officially the successor to Deborah Norville, who recently exited after 30 years. Pilgrim will be only the fourth person to anchor the long-running series. In April, Norville said she was leaving the show because “there are things I’d like to do and places I want to do them that continuing here doesn’t permit.”

“We feel like we won the jackpot to have Eva join our team as the next anchor of ‘Inside Edition,’” Lachman said in a statement. “She has solid news chops from her years as a reporter and anchor in national and local news, plus a warm relatability that resonates with audiences. We look forward to having a journalist of her caliber take ‘Inside Edition’ into its next chapter.”

“Anchoring ‘Inside Edition’ is truly a dream job,” Pilgrim added. “I have been an avid viewer and fan of the show for many years. I’m pinching myself that I get to work with this amazing team. It’s truly an honor to join a show with such a long, rich history.”

In addition to appearing on “GMA3,” Pilgrim’s reports have appeared across several ABC News shows — including “20/20,” “Good Morning America,” “Nightline” and “World News Tonight With David Muir.” She has covered some of the most pressing news stories of our time, such as the 2020 and 2024 elections, the Alex Murdaugh trial, the Charlottesville rally and the murder of George Floyd.

Before joining ABC News, Pilgrim started in local news, reporting in Columbia, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and Bluefield, West Virginia. She also published a children’s book in 2021 entitled “Walter Does His Best.”