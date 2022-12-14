Prime Video has ordered “God of War,” a live-action series based on the acclaimed PlayStation video game franchise of the same name, to series. Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in association with PlayStation Productions, the series will be developed and written by Oscar-nominated “Children of Men” scribes Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, along with “The Wheel of Time” showrunner Rafe Judkins

“God of War” follows Kratos, the titular god, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in Ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak — his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, as well as force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world.

“’God of War’ is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio.”

Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added, “We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series. Rafe, Mark and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos.”

Head of PlayStation Productions, Asad Qizilbash, stated: “God of War is one of PlayStation’s most awarded video games, so we’re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way.”

Judkins — who created and executive produces Prime Video’s “The Wheel of Time,” starring Rosamund Pike — will executive produce and act as showrunner. His additional credits include Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Hemlock Grove” and a writing credit for “Uncharted.” Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (“Iron Man”) will serve as writers and also executive produce.

Santa Monica Studio’s Studio Creative Director Cory Barlog will also serve as executive producer. Additional executive producers include Playstation Productions’ Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio’s Yumi Yang as well as Vertigo’s Roy Lee. Santa Monica Studio’s Jeff Ketcham will serve as a co-executive producer.