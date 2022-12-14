Adam Driver shoots a laser gun at dinosaurs in the first trailer for the new film “65,” and for many that will be all the selling point they need to buy a ticket to this Columbia Pictures sci-fi actioner.

The original film hails from “A Quiet Place” co-writers Scott Beck and Ryan Woods, who wrote and direct this new film under the tutelage of Sam Raimi, who produces.

Driver plays a pilot named Mills who crash-lands on an unknown planet, only to discover he’s actually on Earth 65 million years ago. Which means yes, he’s now in a struggle for survival against dinosaurs – but unlike the “Jurassic World” movies, he’s battling these dinos with high-tech weapons.

With only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.

The Columbia Pictures film will be released only in theaters on March 10, 2023.

Beck and Woods originated the screenplay for the breakout horror hit “A Quiet Place,” which was reworked when John Krasinski came aboard as co-writer/director/star. With “65,” the duo are in the director’s chair and also produce alongside Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi.

Driver can next be seen in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” on Netflix later this month, and is currently filming “Ferrari” with director Michael Mann.

“65” marks the actor’s first big blockbuster film since his role as Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, as he’s kept his filmography varied with largely dramatic turns in films like “The Last Duel,” “Annette” and “House of Gucci.”