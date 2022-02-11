‘God’s Country’ With Thandiwe Newton Acquired by IFC Films

IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “God’s Country,” a thriller and modern day Western starring Thandiwe Newton that premiered at this year’s Sundance.

Julian Higgins directed the film that stars Newton as a reclusive college professor living in a small, Western town who gets into an escalating battle of wills with two locals who insist upon parking their truck and trespassing onto her land.

IFC Films plans to release “God’s Country” theatrically in fall 2022.

“God’s Country” is based on a short story called “Winter Light” by author James Lee Burke, and Higgins and writer Shaye Ogbonna first adapted the story as a short film before expanding it as a feature, but this time turning the character into a Black woman and expanding the part and character’s backstory significantly.

