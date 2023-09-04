The King of Monsters is set to unleash havoc on a postwar Japan in Toho’s anticipated Godzilla live action feature film, “Godzilla Minus One” — and the feature’s new trailer showcases some of the most impressive visuals we’ve seen from the iconic beast yet.

Marking the first domestic Japanese film of the Godzilla franchise since “Shin Godzilla” in 2016, “Godzilla Minus One” is the story of an already devastated postwar Japan as it faces a new threat. “Will the devastated people be able to survive… let alone fight back?” the trailer teases.

The film was written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki.

Toho also released new key art for the film, which you can view below.

Godzilla made its first appearance in the 1954 film “Gojira,” directed by Ishirō Honda. Godzilla has since been in 29 films produced by the famed Japanese studio, Toho. At the peak of his popularity, Toho released a Godzilla film almost every year from 1964-1975, featuring the creature both as a destructive force of nature and, at times, as a defender of humanity against other monsters.

“Godzilla Minus One” is set to debut in Japan on Nov. 3 and nationwide in the United States on Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, back on the domestic front, Warner Bros. Discovery also has the release of “Godzilla x Kong: The Lost Empire,” which was pushed back to April 12, 2024, amid the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Watch the “Godzilla Minus One” trailer in the video above.