“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” the latest entry in Legendary’s Godzilla-led MonsterVerse, has amassed more than $500 million at the worldwide box office, which is enough to make it one of the biggest movies of 2024.

Now, those marauding monsters are making their way to your living room, as the film set its digital release dates on May 14 ($24.99 to own, $19.99 for a 48-hour rental), followed by its 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD physical media release on June 11.

In “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” Godzilla and Kong have to unite to take down an even more fearsome enemy – the Skar King, a giant ape who controls an ancient, ice-breathing Titan named Shimo. The Skar King has been trapped in Hollow Earth but longs to control the surface. Question is: Can Godzilla and Kong stop their feuding long enough to save the world?

Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle return from “Godzilla vs. Kong,” this time joined by Dan Stevens, who plays Trapper, a monster veterinarian with a truly infectious spirit of adventure. It’s such a blast.

The special features on the digital and physical releases for “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” include featurettes devoted to the look of Hollow Earth, the Monsters of Hollow Earth and specific featurettes devoted to some of the movie’s very best scenes (including the Egypt showdown), plus a commentary track with director Adam Wingard, visual effects supervisor Alessandro Ongaro, production designer Tom Hammock and editor Josh Schaeffer.

Credit: Warner Bros./Legendary

If that wasn’t enough, there will be a new five-film collection that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the MonsterVerse and includes 4K UHD discs of “Godzilla,” “Kong: Skull Island,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” There will be a special bonus disc of supplemental material, including a new featurette called “Directors of the MonsterVerse,” featuring Gareth Edwards, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Michael Doughtery and Wingard.

