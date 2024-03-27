‘Godzilla x Kong’ Will Cap Off a Busy March for the Box Office

While March hasn’t had a massive “Beauty and the Beast” remake-esque hit at the box office, sequels to “Dune,” “Kung Fu Panda” and “Ghostbusters” have managed to break the February drought. Now it’s time for Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” to end the month on a strong note.

In 2021, “Godzilla vs. Kong” was the first major film to hit theaters as they were reopening after a year of pandemic closures. It earned a five-day opening of $48.1 million over Easter weekend. Buoyed by a $188 million total in China, the film grossed $470 million globally against a $200 million budget.