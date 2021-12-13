“Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” earned the most 2022 Golden Globe Award nominations across film categories, and “Succession” led the way on TV.

Nominees for next year’s Golden Globes came out early Monday morning. Rapper Snoop Dogg read off the names live from the Beverly Hilton, the fancy hotel where the awards show would normally take place — if not for an ongoing entertainment-industry boycott, that is.

After allegations of corruption and self dealing and the revelation there were zero Black voting members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is the organization that puts on the Golden Globe Awards, more than 100 entertain-industry publicists came together to protest the HFPA and its flagship awards show. For its part, the HFPA has promised — and started rolling out — sweeping changes. But as part of the backlash to the group’s uncovered lack of diversity, the 2022 Golden Globe Awards are not being carried by NBC.

The 2022 Golden Globes, likely without a TV partner, will take place on Jan. 9. That’s the same day The CW intends to air the Critics Choice Awards.

See the full list of 2022 Globes nominees below.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of MacBeth”

Best Television Series – Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick…Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciaran Hines, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsue, “Coda”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch”

Germaine Franco, “Encanto”

Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog”

Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical Comedy

Hannah Einbender, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”



Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick…Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” – “King Richard” (Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

“Dos Oruguitas” – “Encanto” (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down to Joy” – “Belfast” (Van Morrison)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) – “Respect” (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman)

“No Time to Die” – “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Brian Welk contributed to this story.