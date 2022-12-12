Nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards came Monday, as always, with their share of snubs of surprises, but this year spread the wealth across a healthy number of different distributors for film and TV: 11 for TV and 17 for film.

Sitting on top of the TV categories was a tie between two of today’s largest streaming competitors: HBO Max and Netflix. With 14 nominations each, there is one key difference that set them apart: the number of programs that were recognized within those 14 nods. HBO Max spread them over seven acclaimed programs, while Netflix’s sum had only five.

The five series for Netflix were “The Crown” with four nominations, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” with four, “Ozark” with three, “Wednesday” with two, and “Inventing Anna” with one.

HBO Max, meanwhile, landed the same total with a little more meat: “The White Lotus” with four; “Hacks” with three; “Barry” and “House of the Dragon” with two each; and “Euphoria,” “The Flight Attendant” and “The Staircase” with one each.

Hulu also performed well in TV categories with 10 nominations. FX pulled in nine, and ABC and Apple TV+ pulled in six (including the most-nominated program of the morning, “Abbott Elementary,” for the former). The falloff was steep from there with the rest of the five recognized TV distributors earning between two and one nomination each.

In the Globes’ film categories, Searchlight Pictures came out on top as the most-nominated studio going into this year’s ceremony with 12 nominations. Indie distributor A24 trailed with the second-most nominations at 10.

The most-nominated film of the year is “The Banshees of Inisherin” with eight nods, including Best Motion Picture (Drama).

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel by “Lopez vs. Lopez” stars Mayan Lopez and Selenis Levya.

NBC will broadcast the three-hour live ceremony on Jan. 10, 2023, also from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA, the telecast will air on both NBC and Peacock. Executive producers are Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon.

See the nominees broken down by network and show below.

Nominations by Film Distributor:

Searchlight Pictures 12

A24 10

Netflix 9

Paramount Pictures 7

Universal Pictures 7

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 5

Focus Features 4

Warner Bros 3

Neon 2

Orion Pictures / United Artists Releasing 2

Sony Pictures Classics 2

Variance Films 2

Amazon Prime Video 1

Columbia Pictures 1

GKIDS 1

MUBI 1

TriStar Pictures 1

Nominations by TV Distributor:

HBO Max 14

Netflix 14

Hulu 10

FX 9

ABC 6

Apple TV+ 6

AMC+/AMC 2

Disney+ 1

Paramount Network 1

Showtime 1

Starz 1

15 Most-Nominated Feature Films

The Banshees of Inisherin 8

Everything Everywhere All at Once 6

Babylon 5

The Fabelmans 5

Elvis 5

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 3

TÁR 3

Avatar: The Way of Water 2

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 2

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 2

The Menu 2

RRR 2

Top Gun: Maverick 2

Triangle of Sadness 2

Women Talking 2

18 Most-Nominated TV Series