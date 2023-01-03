The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards has announced its first round of presenters, with Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan set to hand out trophies during the event.

The Jan. 10 ceremony marks a return of the Golden Globes after several years of scandal and controversy plaguing the Hollywood Foreign Press over corruption and a lack of diversity within its voting membership. That ongoing scandal led to the suspension of the 2022 NBC telecast and resulted in the group’s sale to billionaire Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries. Uncertainty hung over how many celebrities would show up to the event.

TheWrap exclusively reported in December that while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had aimed to expand its membership to 300 voters for the 2023 awards, it fell short of that goal by 101.

As previously announced, Eddie Murphy will be onhand to receive the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille award at the 80th Golden Globes, while Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Jerrod Carmichael is set to host the event, which will air live on Jan. 10 on NBC and will be streaming on Peacock.