Diederik Van Hoogstraten Ting Ting Xu HFPA

LinkedIn

Golden Globes Journalists Who Resigned Targeted as ‘Rats,’ ‘Cancer’ in Internal HFPA Emails (Exclusive)

by | June 21, 2021 @ 5:22 PM

“These two are the rats that are leaving a not so sinking ship,” writes Elisabeth Sereda about Diederik van Hoogstraten and Wenting Xu who resigned last week

Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have slammed the two former colleagues who resigned in protest from the Golden Globes group last week, calling the duo “rats” and “cancer” who “bite the hand that feeds you.”

In internal emails obtained by TheWrap, multiple members of the Golden Globes organization ripped into Diederik van Hoogstraten and Wenting ‘Ting Ting’ Xu following their resignation from the embattled organization over what they described as an ongoing culture of “insulation, silence, fear of retribution, self-dealing, corruption and verbal abuse.”

Become a member to read more.
Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor, Twitter: @bverhoev

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

steven spielberg

From ‘Vocal Holdout’ to Partner: Inside Steven Spielberg’s Shocking New Netflix Deal
Jon Rahm US Open

Ratings: NBC Dominates Father’s Day With Jon Rahm’s Wild US Open Win
LUCA Enrico Casarosa

Why Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Skipping Theaters Is a Double Blow to the Box Office
New York Times

New York Times Stock Is Down 16% Year to Date, What’s That About?
The Equalizer

‘The Equalizer’ Still the No. 1 New Show of 2021, but What’s No. 2?
Holey Moley

Ratings: Networks Stalemate With 4-Way Tie Despite ABC’s ‘Holey Moley’ and ‘The Hustler’ Season Premieres
Diederik Van Hoogstraten Ting Ting Xu HFPA

2 HFPA Members Resign Citing a Culture of ‘Corruption and Verbal Abuse’
Covid Gift

Champagne Truffles and Filet Mignon Deliveries: Hollywood’s New Gifting Explosion
Crime Scene Kitchen

Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ and ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Flambé the Competition in Key Demo
CMA awards

Disney Nears $22 Million Deal for Country Music Association Awards (Exclusive)
Superman and Lois

Ratings: ‘Superman & Lois’ Adds 30,000 Viewers From Last Week