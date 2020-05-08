Golden Globes Relax Rules for Foreign-Language Films

In light of worldwide theater closings, films can now qualify for the Globes even if they don’t receive theatrical releases in their countries of origin

| May 8, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Golden Globes statuette

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has made additional rule changes in light of the worldwide effect of the coronavirus, allowing films not in English to qualify for the Golden Globe Awards regardless of whether or not they received a theatrical release in their home countries.

The new rules cover the Globes’ Best Foreign-Language Motion Picture category, which until now has required non-English films to receive a theatrical release in their country of original during a 15-month period from October 1 to December 31 in the year prior to the awards.

That requirement has now been suspended, effective March 15 and continuing until “a date to be determined by HFPA when cinemas in that country have generally reopened.” Films that originally had “a bona fide theatrical release planned” for the period in question will be able to qualify with any kind of release, including pay-per-view or streaming.

Also Read: Golden Globes Suspend Eligibility Rules Because of Coronavirus Theater Closings

The HFPA says its reminders list committee will consider the suspension of the rule “on a case-by-case basis.”

The HFPA has also suspended the requirement that foreign-language films must be screened for voting members at a third-party facility in Los Angeles. Instead, the in-person screenings can be replaced by DVD screeners or screening links.

The rule suspensions are similar to ones that were made in all other Golden Globe feature-film categories on March 26. The announcement of the changes concludes, “The HFPA will continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on motion picture distribution and exhibition and may make other temporary variations to those rules as it considers appropriate in the future.”

17 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
1 of 18

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE