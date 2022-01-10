The Golden Globes may not have been given out at an actual show this year, but that didn’t stop it from being one of the oddest awards ceremonies ever. And people sure had a good time trolling the winner announcements from the Globes’ official Twitter account.

One common observation was that, as the winners were tweeted out, the projects they were winning for weren’t being included. The tweets mostly seemed to focus on including some kind of pun or fun fact.

“It takes 43 muscles to smile. Thanks for the work out Andrew Garfield,” read the tweet announcing his win for Best Actor in a musical/comedy motion picture, making no mention of the film for which he won, “tick… tick… BOOM!”

Nowhere in these deeply chaotic Golden Globe tweets do they even mention the projects people are winning for pic.twitter.com/4Tt5CHaojE — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 10, 2022

"We're not going to tell you what movie Branagh won his award for. All that matters is that he won!" https://t.co/tmHj3cG1CQ — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 10, 2022

The awards show seemed to particularly struggle when it came to “West Side Story.” Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed musical update took home the award for “Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy,” prompting a bit of a mislabel by the organization. In its original tweet, which has since been deleted, the dramatic film was praised as a comedy.

“If laughter is the best medicine, [West Side Story] is the cure for what ails you,” the original announcement read.

They deleted their best tweet pic.twitter.com/0jndVvyxne — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 10, 2022

The tweet was later corrected, but the sentiment remained the same: “If music is the best medicine, [West Side Story] is the cure for what ails you,” the new announcement reads, despite the fact that this iconic Stephen Sondheim musical ends in tragedy.

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose also won the Globe for Best Supporting Actress. In that announcement, the tweet began with the lyric “Lean on Me” — which is definitely not a song in “West Side Story.” Naturally, fans jumped on that immediately.

“West Side Story is a jukebox musical featuring the songs of Bill Withers,” one person joked.

West Side Story is a jukebox musical featuring the songs of Bill Withers https://t.co/fsGEUZoF2i — Jared Gray (@MisterJaredGray) January 10, 2022

DeBose herself did recognize the win, but noted that the HFPA — the organization responsible for the Golden Globes, which has been plagued by controversy — still has a ways to go.

“There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you,” DeBose wrote.

There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you🙏🏾 https://t.co/EjhqyFkuF4 — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) January 10, 2022

You can check out more trolling of the Golden Globes’ Twitter feed below.

Even the Golden Globes tweet-bot is drunk and corrupt, you've got to respect the brand consistency — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 10, 2022

(Me checking WSS lyrics for where Anita sings “Lean on Me”) https://t.co/7E9b14cLjS — OnStage Blog (@OnstageBlog) January 10, 2022

Golden Globes tweets proving that even when you keep them off of TV they will still deliver a deeply unhinged and entertaining experience. — Joe Reid (@joereid) January 10, 2022

the golden globes right now pic.twitter.com/DrxgfEi9Xj — karen han (@karenyhan) January 10, 2022