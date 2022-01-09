Golden Globes 2022: Complete List of Winners

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes in a ceremony Sunday at the Beverly Hilton that was a shadow of its usual self, with no TV broadcast, host, or even winners on hand to accept the awards.

Among the winners who were revealed only on Twitter and in a press release, “The Power of the Dog” was named Best Motion Picture – Drama, while “West Side Story” took the award for Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Acting winners in the film categories included Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield and Rachel Zegler.

Television awards went to “Succession,” “Hacks,” “The Underground Railroad” and actors including Jeremy Strong, Mj Rodriguez, Michael Keaton, Kate Winslet, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart.

And while the studios and networks behind the Golden Globe winners would normally be preparing ads trumpeting their wins, few are likely to draw attention to these victories in the coming weeks. Some of the same films and people may well win Oscars on March 27, but the Globes’ influence on that show, which is minimal in the best of times, will be all but nonexistent this year.



The awards ceremony, known for its open bar for attendees and more relaxed atmosphere than the Academy Awards, came under fire last year after an expose by the Los Angeles Times revealed a history of self-dealing within the HFPA, with the organization paying its members nearly $2 million for serving on various committees.



The LA Times report also led to numerous filmmakers and actors calling out the HFPA for its lack of Black members, snubbing of acclaimed films and TV shows made by and starring people of color, and insensitive questions asked by HFPA members at lavish press junkets held by studios in the hopes of getting Golden Globe recognition and boosting further awards contention.





As a result of the backlash, over 100 hundred PR firms signed a joint letter last year announcing a boycott of the HFPA until changes were made while NBC cancelled its plans to broadcast this year’s Golden Globes, leaving open the possibility of resuming the broadcast in 2023. Since then, the HFPA has admitted 21 new members, six of whom are Black, and on Sunday announced a five-year partnership with the NAACP to support Black representation in the entertainment industry and in journalism.



Here is the full list of winners and nominees.

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog” *WINNER

BEST MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story” *WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard” *WINNER

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” *WINNER

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” *WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” *WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” *WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” *WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

BEST DIRECTOR — MOTION PICTURE

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” *WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

BEST SCREENPLAY — MOTION PICTURE

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” *WINNER

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“The French Dispatch,” Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto,” Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer *WINNER

BEST ORIGINAL SONG — MOTION PICTURE

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell *WINNER

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

“Encanto” *WINNER

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

BEST MOTION PICTURE — FOREIGN LANGUAGE

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car” *WINNER

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

BEST TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” *WINNER

BEST TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“The Great”

“Hacks” *WINNER

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad” *WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” *WINNER

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” *WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Hannah Einbender, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *WINNER

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” *WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession” *WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game” *WINNER