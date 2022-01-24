AWARDS BEAT
“Dune,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Nightmare Alley” and “A Quiet Place Part II” each received three nominations for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 69th annual Golden Reel Awards, which were announced on Monday morning.
Other films receiving nominations in the top Golden Reel film categories were “Last Night in Soho,” “No Time to Die,” “The Power of the Dog,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Belfast,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “In the Heights,” “West Side Story” and “tick, tick…BOOM!”
Every film on the Oscars shortlist for the Best Sound category received at least one nomination, with “Nightmare Alley” landing three even though it didn’t make the cut with the Academy’s Sound Branch.
The nominations covered 17 different film, television, game and student categories.
The Golden Reel Awards ceremony will take place virtually this year on Sunday, March 13. At that event, director Ron Howard will receive the 2022 MPSE Filmmaker Award, while Anthony “Chic” Chiccolini III will receive the Career Achievement Award.
Here is the list of nominated films and programs. The full list of nominated individuals is available at the MPSE website.
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Encanto
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Sing 2
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (or, when the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
VAL
The Velvet Underground
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Cliff Walkers
The Hand of God
A Hero
Titane
A Writer’s Oddyssey
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
Dune
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
A Quiet Place Part II
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Belfast
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Music
Dune
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
In the Heights
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
A Quiet Place Part II
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short
Jurassic World – Camp Cretaceous: “Eye of the Storm”
Love, Death + Robots: “Snow in the Desert”
Star Trek: Lower Decks: “Strange Energies”
Star Wars: Visions: “The Duel”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Reunion”
Star Wars: A Galaxy of Sounds: “Excitement”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Limited Series or Anthology
The Book of Boba Fett
Loki: “Journey Into Mystery”
Mare of Easttown: “Illusions”
The Underground Railroad: Chapter 9: “Indiana Winter”
Wandavision: “The Series Finale”
The White Lotus
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation
Arcane – League of Legends: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”
Lego Star Wars: “Terrifying Tales”
Maya and the Three: “Chapter 9: The Sun and the Moon”
What if…Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?
White Snake 2: “The Tribulation of the Green Snake”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything: “Episode 1”
The Beatles Get Back: “Part 3”
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Exterminate All the Brutes
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Down to the Wire”
Life in Colour with David Attenborough: “Seeing in Color”
McCartney 3, 2, 1
Welcome to Earth
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
Fear of Rain
Fear Street: “Part Two – 1978”
The Ice Road
Infinite
Oslo
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – ½ Hour – Comedy or Drama
Hacks: “There Is No Line”
The Kominsky Method: “The Round Toes, of the High Shoes”
Mythic Quest: “Everlight”
Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy From 6B”
Schmigadoon: “Suddenly”
We Are Lady Parts: “Sparta”
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Escape”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR
For All Mankind: “And Here’s to You”
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Vows”
The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year”
The Nevers: “Pilot”
Squid Game: “VIPS”
Star Trek Discovery: “Kobayashi Maru”
Succession: “Secession”
Ted Lasso: “Rainbow”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley
Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace”
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago”
Lost in Space: “Trust”
Squid Game: “VIPS”
Star Trek Discovery: “Kobayashi Maru”
Ted Lasso: “Beard’s Night Out”
The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”
Wu Tang: An American Saga: “Protect Ya Neck”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Music
Cobra Kai: “The Rise”
See: Rock-a-Bye
Squid Game: “Red Light, Green Light”
Star Trek Discovery: “Kobayashi Maru”
Ted Lasso: “Rainbow”
The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”
Wu Tang: An American Saga: “Protect Ya Neck”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Audio
The Ascent
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Halo Infinite
Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Build Me Up, The National Film and Television School
Cocon, Netherlands Film Academy
Do Not Feed the Pigeons, The National Film and Television School
The Many Faces of Ava, The National Film and Television School
Night of the Living Dread, The National Film and Television School
Other Half, The National Film and Television School
Pressure, The National Film and Television School
Échale Ganas, The Villa’s Tacos, Chapman University