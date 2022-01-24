“Dune,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Nightmare Alley” and “A Quiet Place Part II” each received three nominations for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 69th annual Golden Reel Awards, which were announced on Monday morning.

Other films receiving nominations in the top Golden Reel film categories were “Last Night in Soho,” “No Time to Die,” “The Power of the Dog,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Belfast,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “In the Heights,” “West Side Story” and “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Every film on the Oscars shortlist for the Best Sound category received at least one nomination, with “Nightmare Alley” landing three even though it didn’t make the cut with the Academy’s Sound Branch.

The nominations covered 17 different film, television, game and student categories.

The Golden Reel Awards ceremony will take place virtually this year on Sunday, March 13. At that event, director Ron Howard will receive the 2022 MPSE Filmmaker Award, while Anthony “Chic” Chiccolini III will receive the Career Achievement Award.

Here is the list of nominated films and programs. The full list of nominated individuals is available at the MPSE website.

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (or, when the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

VAL

The Velvet Underground

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Cliff Walkers

The Hand of God

A Hero

Titane

A Writer’s Oddyssey

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Dune

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

A Quiet Place Part II

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Belfast

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Music

Dune

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

In the Heights

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

A Quiet Place Part II

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short

Jurassic World – Camp Cretaceous: “Eye of the Storm”

Love, Death + Robots: “Snow in the Desert”

Star Trek: Lower Decks: “Strange Energies”

Star Wars: Visions: “The Duel”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Reunion”

Star Wars: A Galaxy of Sounds: “Excitement”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Limited Series or Anthology

The Book of Boba Fett

Loki: “Journey Into Mystery”

Mare of Easttown: “Illusions”

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 9: “Indiana Winter”

Wandavision: “The Series Finale”

The White Lotus

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

Arcane – League of Legends: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Lego Star Wars: “Terrifying Tales”

Maya and the Three: “Chapter 9: The Sun and the Moon”

What if…Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?

White Snake 2: “The Tribulation of the Green Snake”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything: “Episode 1”

The Beatles Get Back: “Part 3”

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Exterminate All the Brutes

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Down to the Wire”

Life in Colour with David Attenborough: “Seeing in Color”

McCartney 3, 2, 1

Welcome to Earth

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Fear of Rain

Fear Street: “Part Two – 1978”

The Ice Road

Infinite

Oslo

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – ½ Hour – Comedy or Drama

Hacks: “There Is No Line”

The Kominsky Method: “The Round Toes, of the High Shoes”

Mythic Quest: “Everlight”

Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy From 6B”

Schmigadoon: “Suddenly”

We Are Lady Parts: “Sparta”

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Escape”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR

For All Mankind: “And Here’s to You”

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Vows”

The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year”

The Nevers: “Pilot”

Squid Game: “VIPS”

Star Trek Discovery: “Kobayashi Maru”

Succession: “Secession”

Ted Lasso: “Rainbow”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley

Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace”

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago”

Lost in Space: “Trust”

Squid Game: “VIPS”

Star Trek Discovery: “Kobayashi Maru”

Ted Lasso: “Beard’s Night Out”

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”

Wu Tang: An American Saga: “Protect Ya Neck”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Music

Cobra Kai: “The Rise”

See: Rock-a-Bye

Squid Game: “Red Light, Green Light”

Star Trek Discovery: “Kobayashi Maru”

Ted Lasso: “Rainbow”

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”

Wu Tang: An American Saga: “Protect Ya Neck”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Audio

The Ascent

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Halo Infinite

Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call