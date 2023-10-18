This article contains spoilers for the Oct. 17 episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The 11 remaining couples of “Dancing With the Stars” performed to songs from beloved Disney films on Tuesday as part of the show’s Disney 100 Night honoring a century of movies from the studio.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy performed a Paso Doble to “Un Poco Loco” from “Coco.” Judge Bruno Tonioli raved that Gomez was “magnificent,” while Inaba said she was “unbelievable” and “amazing.” Derek Hough said, “You were an artist out there. Fantastic. I love watching you.” Gomez was rewarded with all “9”s, shooting her to the top of the leaderboard.

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart performed a Viennese Waltz to “Baby Mine” from “Dumbo.” (ABC)

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, this season’s only contestant to have played a princess at a Disney theme park, became Elsa for a Contemporary dance set to “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” with partner Pasha Pashkov. They earned a 25 to place second on this week’s leaderboard.

NFL star Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart’s Viennese Waltz to “Baby Mine” from “Dumbo” was praised by judge Carrie Ann Inaba as “the most touching dance of the night.” But despite the athlete earning his first “7”s of the season, he was the contestant sent home on Tuesday night.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Mauricio Umansky, dressed in red robes and a pointy blue Mickey Mouse hat from “Fantasia,” began the evening with a Paso Doble with Emma Slater — who was a dancing broom — to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” Inaba proclaimed it “amazing.” The dance earned 19 out of 30 points from the judges.

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko performed a fairy-tale-inspired Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from 1950’s “Cinderella.” Tonioli told the actress, “You really are the belle of the ball. Ballroom suits you.” Inaba said, “Tonight you were giving queen energy… great job.” Hough added, “I’ve been waiting for this style of dance for you: It was clean, classic, and carefree.” The duo earned 21 out of 30 points.

The “Mighty Aphrodite” star was wearing a wrist wrap after having “overdone” it during rehearsals the day before. “I’ve sprained or possibly fractured it,” Sorvino explained while co-host Julianne Hough wished her well.

“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams revealed he was once cast by legendary choreographer and director Bob Fosse in a Broadway production of “Pippin.” He and partner Peta Murgatroyd performed a Jazz dance to “He’s a Tramp” from “Lady and the Tramp,” ending by sharing a strand of spaghetti.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd danced to “He’s a Tramp” from “Lady and the Tramp”(ABC)

Inaba praised Williams’ charm, despite missteps including a lift gone wrong. Hough also acknowledged the “fumbles,” but said, “You’re so charming, my man. I just love you to death. Hopefully next week [will be] a little bit better.” The couple earned all “6” scores for a total of 18 points.

Singer Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach performed a Foxtrot among the clouds “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.” Hough sang that it was “a whole new Jason” and said the dance was “beautiful.” Tonioli praised the singer’s poise and called him “the perfect prince.” Inaba was thrilled with how he pointed his toes, saying the dance was “magical… I got chills.” The judges handed out all “8”s for Mraz, down from last week when he scored some of the first “9”s of the season.

Social media star Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong performed a romantic Rumba to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from 1994’s “The Lion King.” Tonioli told her, “It was sensual and sophisticated,” but advised her to work on her legs. Inaba told her she “looked like a princess,” while Hough ran out of time for feedback, telling Pons he’d give it to her after the show. The dance earned Pons her first “8” from Tonioli, while the other judges gave her a “7.”

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater performed a Paso Doble to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from “Fantasia.” (ABC)

Alyson Hannigan received a surprise visit from friend and Season 31 contestant Selma Blair, who advised her to work on her breath. Hannigan became a golden candelabra (and not Belle) with partner Sasha Farber for a Jazz routine to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.” Tonioli said, “It was a feast of fun,” but told her she needed more “musicality” in her performance. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” received all “6” scores from the judges for a total 0f 18.

Reality TV star Harry Jowsey became Woody from “Toy Story” with partner Rylee Arnold as Bo Peep for a Quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from the 1995 Pixar hit. Hough said, “I really, really loved that dance” and Inaba said he perfectly showcased “the magic of Disney.” Tonioli said that Jowsey was “much, much better” despite not always being on the beat. The duo earned a “7” from each judge for a total of 21.

“Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev closed out the night with an underwater-set Waltz to “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.” Tonioli said it was “a wonderful, uplifting waltz.” Hough praised her gracefulness, saying, “That was just magnificent. A beautiful way to finish the evening. Just sensational.”

LEADERBOARD WEEK 4 (Judges’ Scores)



Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: 27/30

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashko: 25/30

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: 24/30

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: 24/30

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: 22/30

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Slavchenko: 21/30

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: 21/30

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart: 21/30 [Eliminated]

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: 19/30

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: 18/30

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: 18/30



“Veep” star Matt Walsh was the first celeb booted from Season 32, followed by Jamie Lynn Spears and Tyson Beckford.

The episode included an In Memoriam segment dedicated to “Three’s Company”actress Suzanne Somers, who competed in Season 20 of the reality show competition. Somers died on Oct. 15 at age 77.