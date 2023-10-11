‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 3: Jason Mraz and Ariana Madix Earn First ‘9’s of the Season as [Spoiler] Is Sent Home

This article contains spoilers for the Oct. 10 episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Singer Jason Mraz who was tied at the top of the leaderboard last week, earned the first “9”s of the season on Tuesday night’s “Dancing With the Stars.” Later in the show, “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, who danced in flats due to a possible unrevealed injury, was shocked to also be given two “9”s and two “8” scores.

Mraz and partner Daniella Karagach shook it up for Motown Night with a spirited Jive to “Do You Love Me” by The Contours. Carrie Ann Inaba called it “brilliant,” while Derek Hough raved that Mraz made the dance look “effortless.” Tonioli gushed that it was “like watching a scene from a movie.”

Motown Night saw extra points for everyone as “The $100,000 Pyramid” host Michael Strahan joined as a guest judge.

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson jammed to a Stevie Wonder song for Motown Night (ABC)

Tyson Beckford who donned a wig and a gold suit to dance a a reggae-inspired Foxtrot to Stevie Wonder’s “Master Blaster (Jammin’),” was the star who was sent home. The model and actor said he had a “good time” on the show and apologized to partner Jenna Johnson for his “one slip.”

Strahan thanked Beckford for “bringing the afro back,” which he admired more than the actual dance. The couple earned 20 points from the four judges.

NFL star Adrian Peterson, who is also usually smooth-shaven, donned an afro wig as well for his dance to The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.” He and partner Britt Stewart, who were in the bottom two last week, were back there again with a mere 22 points.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold danced a Foxtrot on Motown Nigh (ABC)

“Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson was reunited with partner Artem Chigvintsev, who was out last week with COVID. They danced a Foxtrot to “My Girl” that Tonioli called a “gold standard,” while Strahan told Lawson, “You were meant to dance.” They earned a combined score of 32 with an “8” from each judge.

“Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams dedicated his song to late TV mom Florence Henderson, who competed on the show in Season 11. He earned 25 points out of a possible 40.

Lele Pons and her partner got down to Rick James’ 1981 jam “Super Freak,” but judge Derek Hough told the social media star that her dance was “a little shaky.” He was the only judge to give her 6 points while she earned “7”s from everyone else, for a total score of 27.

After last week’s l0w-scoring dance, real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky was looking to “redeem” himself. He and partner Emma Slater’s dance to The Spinners classic “Working My Way Back to You,” was, as Bruno Tonioli phrased it, “not Fred Astaire yet,” but Hough praised Umansky’s “massive improvement.”

Mauricio Umansky and partner Emma Slater showed “massive improvement” in Week 3 (ABC)

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Alyson Hannigan’s performance wasn’t “all smooth sailing,” according to Tonioli, but Strahan said it “made me happy.” The actress earned a 24 and said she was “just glad to be here” after feeling ill earlier in the day.

Mira Sorvino’s sexy Rumba to Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” drew a standing ovation from the audience, but received nitpicks from Inaba and Hough, who both gave her a “6.” Strahan, however, raved that it was sexy, seductive, satisfying, and sensational.” He and Tonioli handed out a “7” each, bringing Sorvino’s score to 26.

Former bottom leaderboard cellar dweller Harry Jowsey and partner Rylee Arnold danced a Foxtrot to The Commodores’ ’70s hit “I’m Easy.” Strahan quipped, “You brought hips out of the Ice Age.” He added, “Being a been a fellow 6’5″ guy, it’s a lot of body to work with… but I thought from the beginning to the end you had a lot of elegance, which I did not expect.”

In the last dance of the night, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez drew praise from the judges for her musicality, but she and partner Val Chmerkovskiy received “8” scores across the board for a score of 32, tying with Lawson.

LEADERBOARD WEEK 3 (Judges’ Scores)



Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: 34/40

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashko: 34/40

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: 32/40

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: 32/40

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: 27/40

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Slavchenko: 26/40

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: 25/40

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: 24/40

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: 24/40

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: 23/40

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart: 22/40

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson: 20/40 [Eliminated]

Week 1 saw the exit of “Veep” star Matt Walsh, while Jamie Lynn Spears was the unlucky celeb booted in Week 2.