Goo Goo Dolls to Headline 2025 Carousel Ball Charity Gala Honoring Neil Diamond

Grammy-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls will headline the 39th annual Carousel Ball benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation (CDF), event organizers announced Wednesday.

Scheduled for Oct. 11 at the Hyatt Regency Denver and presented by healthcare company Dexcom, proceeds from the benefit gala will go to the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes and its research in preventing and ultimately curing Type 1 diabetes. As previously announced, the evening will honor Neil Diamond with the Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award and recognize the MacMillan Family with the High Hopes Tribute Award.

“We’re excited to take the stage at The Carousel Ball and support an amazing cause,” Goo Goo Dolls members John Rzeznik and Robby Takac said in a joint statement. “The progress the Children’s Diabetes Foundation has made in diabetes research and patient care has brought new hope to countless families, and we’re honored to be a part of their special night.”

CDF chairman Dana Davis and honorary chairman Barbara Davis praised the band’s involvement in the 39th annual event, noting their decades of topping the rock and radio charts with songs like the platinum-certified “Slide,” “Black Balloon” and “Better Days.”

“Since our inception, musicians have been at the forefront of our fundraising efforts, connecting hearts to our mission to find a cure for diabetes. Goo Goo Dolls’ music has touched so many lives, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades,” the Davises said in a joint statement. “We couldn’t think of a better collaborator to help us ring in nearly 50 years of impact.”

“As we embark on our next chapter, we have the opportunity to look back and honor the generosity of those whose life-saving donations have helped us ensure that any person who comes to the BDC is not turned away,” the statement continued. “It’s also a pivotal moment to look ahead and envision what progress we can build upon in the next fifty years and beyond.”

Founded in 1978, The Carousel Ball alternates years between Beverly Hills and Denver and has raised over $117 million. The Barbara Davis Center, funded in part by CDF, serves more than 8,000 patients annually — nearly half of whom are uninsured or underinsured — and leads internationally acclaimed research and care for those with Type 1 diabetes.

Additional sponsors for the event are official media sponsor 5280 Magazine, the Abrams Family, the Corley Legacy Foundation, Dependable Cleaners, RBC Wealth Management, Eva Schoonmaker, Iris and Michael Smith, 7Cellars Wines by John Elway and the Hyatt Regency Denver. CBS Colorado serves as broadcast partner and KBCO as radio partner.

"We hope you'll rock out with us Oct. 11 in Denver!" Rzeznik and Takac concluded. Learn more on how to get involved here.




















