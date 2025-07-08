Southern Documentary Fund Seeks 7 Filmmakers for 2025 Grant Applications

Southern Documentary Fund (SDF) will begin taking applications for its 2025 Production Grant this month, the organization announced Tuesday. The call for grant proposals will open July 14 and close Aug. 15.

Seven filmmakers will be selected as finalists for the production grant, which award $15,000 to each creator to put toward their own films — a total grant pot of $105,000. Additional submission guidelines and applications can be found on SDF’s website.

“Funding is critical for any filmmaker, especially documentary filmmakers in the South. We’re thrilled to offer seven filmmakers $15,000 each to help them with the production of their documentary film projects,” SDF artistic director Christopher Everett said in a statement to TheWrap. “Additionally, grant recipients will have access to SDF’s mentorship program, which provides makers with valuable feedback as they develop their films.”

SDF is hosting two grant informational sessions for interested filmmakers. Each session will give an overview of SDF’s Production Grant, eligibility requirements and tips for writing a successful application. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions about the grant process. Information sessions will take place on July 29 at 1 p.m. EST and Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. EST via Zoom. Recorded sessions will be made available.

The 2025 SDF Production Grant is made possible thanks to the generous support of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Just Films | Ford Foundation and Wyncote Foundation.

Southern Documentary Fund is a nonprofit arts organization that cultivates documentary media made in or about the American South, supporting makers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Founded in 2002, it provides creatives with diverse resources, including grants, fiscal sponsorship, mentorship programs, community engagement and continued education and training in an effort to champion Southern documentary media and make filmmaking more accessible.