Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell), reunite in the first teaser to “Good Burger 2,” based on the sketch from the comedy series “All That.”

“The new adventures of Ed and Dex start now,” Mitchell says in the teaser.

The film will premiere this fall, exclusively on Paramount+.

In addition to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, “Good Burger 2” also stars Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”) as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell (“Murder Mystery 2”) as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn (“Blockbuster”) as Mia, Alex R. Hibbert (“The Chi”) as Ed2, Fabrizio Guido (“Perry Mason”) as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth Hinkler (“The Good Doctor”) and Emily Hinkler (“The Good Doctor”), as Cindy and Mindy, and Anabel Graetz (“Free Guy”) as Ruth.

The film will also feature original “Good Burger” cast members reprising their roles: Josh Server, as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra as Roxanne. Additional celebrity cameos will be announced at a later date.

The original ‘90s sketch first aired on “All That” in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Kel Mitchell in Seasons 1–5. The feature film “Good Burger” was released worldwide on July 25, 1997, by Paramount Pictures. Later in the “All That” revival series in 2019, Mitchell returned guest starring as Ed, working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

“Good Burger 2” is produced by Thompson and Mitchell. It was written by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert (“All That,” “Good Burger”) who also serve as executive producers. John Ryan Jr., of Artists for Artists, also serves as an executive producer. Phil Traill (“The Middle,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Single Drunk Female”) directs. James III (“Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,” “All That”) has also been engaged as a writer.

Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.