Google Adds Filmmaker-in-Residence to Work With Flow AI Video Tool

Google Labs is committing to AI filmmaking.

Google announced Wednesday that the company was bringing on a filmmaker-in-residence to work with their AI tool Flow. Henry Daubrez, a digital artist, will join the company in the position, working with the Flow team to help progress AI filmmaking at Google.

“We believe the best tools are built alongside the people who use them,” Google said in an announcement. “That’s why we’re welcoming filmmaker and creative director Henry Daubrez to the Google Labs team. As our new filmmaker in residence, Henry will continue to help shape the future of Flow, our AI filmmaking tool, by working directly with our team. Henry was an early partner in developing Flow, creating the short film Electric Pink using the tool.”

In May 2025, Google rolled out Flow as they announced a partnership with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky’s AI-driven studio venture Primordial Soup. At the time, the studio was preparing to roll out the short film “Ancestra.”

“When I entered the digital industry 20 years ago, I secretly hoped one day to find my way into film,” Daubrez said on X. “For a long time it felt like that dream would stay out of reach. Then, four years ago, when I fell headfirst into the world of generative AI, that door started to open a little more every day. On the back of “Electric Pink” and “Kitsune”, this is a chance to open a whole new chapter where design, storytelling, and technology meet. It is also a way to honor the younger version of myself who would be thrilled to see me step into this new world. In this role I will be helping Google shape the future of Flow, their AI filmmaking tool, by working directly with the team.”

Daubrez has already developed content alongside Google Flow, using the AI service to create the short film “Electric Pink.” He is currently working on “The Enchanted Door,” a Flow project that will allow users to directly interact with a story as it unfolds.

“Henry cannot help but think his persona as an artist must either be his biggest scam to date, or his very greatest ‘tour de force’ as they say where he came from,” Daubrez’s profile for talent agency ATRBUTE reads. “Conceiving his art through cutting-edge artificial intelligence-driven tools imagined and built by people much smarter than he is, Henry quickly figured out letting machines do all the work and a sharp sense of sarcasm would be his best chance at pretending he actually belongs to the international art scene.”