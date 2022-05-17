GOP Representative Madison Cawthorn Told ‘Cry More’ – a Lot – After Losing Primary Fight

Less than 2 years ago, extremist right wing Republican Madison Cawthorn celebrated his election to the House of Representatives by trolling critics on Twitter with a simple message: “Cry more, lib.”

Well, on Tuesday, he lost a contentious primary to North Carolina State Senator Chuck Edwards, and conceded. Meaning he’ll be leaving office at the end of the year. And soon after, his words from 2020 were thrown back at him on Twitter by people celebrating his political downfall with relish.

Again and again, people invited the congressman to “cry more,” or simply mocked his words by noting how things turned out, or both!

But it wasn’t just repeated references to “cry more.” People also made sure to mention the context for Cawthorn’s humiliating primary loss. It comes, of course, after a brutal two months of scandals that apparently were retaliatory in nature.

In March, Cawthorn angered Republican leaders nationally and in North Carolina when he claimed he’s been invited to orgies by fellow Republicans, some of whom who did cocaine in front of him. He also questioned the loyalty of some Republican leaders in his home state. In the following weeks came a drip-drip-drip of bad news which appears to be coordinated from within Republican ranks. This including leaks of salacious videos that attempted to redefine Cawthorn is grossly homophobic terms, resurfaced examples of the many lies he’s told about his background, and accusations of sexual misconduct.

The outrage these claims inspired was, as more than one person noted, somewhat out of proportion for something Republicans insist can’t be true. Particularly given equally inflammatory fellow Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene who are not being punished for their actions. Perhaps Republicans leaders are unaware of the Streisand Effect.

But regardless, it was intense and the result is that Cawthorn will be out of a job next year.

Though if Cawthorn is looking for something to do, MSNBC’s Joy Reid had this offer:

If Madison loses tonight he is welcome to appear on @thereidout tomorrow night to release the names of all the Republican congress members who took part in the cocaine orgies. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) May 18, 2022

Anyway, if you’re so inclined, see some of the things people are saying to Cawthorn on Twitter below.

I did and it worked. https://t.co/gwme79ABdu — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) May 18, 2022

The first rule of drug fueled orgy club – You don’t talk about drug fueled orgy club… https://t.co/Pw4yEaazmo — JDLuci: Ultra Anti-Maga 🌺🌸🌼 (@JDNEngland) May 18, 2022

This dude mentioned key bumps and orgies and got booted so the real dirt gotta be insane. https://t.co/mIM9IY5SeF — TBG (@ThatBoysGood) May 18, 2022

Madison Cawthorn lost his House seat tonight after a scorched-earth campaign by his Republican colleagues to get him out— a warning shot to any member who wants to speak out about cocaine and orgies https://t.co/Zjsi6TjU3I — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 18, 2022

So, it turns out that Republicans can expel right wing populists, just as soon as they start gabbing about the cocaine orgies https://t.co/zYLOR9ASx8 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 18, 2022

There are now two things that can make you persona non grata among the House GOP: 1)telling the truth about who won the 2020 election 2)telling the truth about the cocaine orgies https://t.co/VUO55aKYAl — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) May 18, 2022

the defeat of sexual predator madison cawthorn proves the existence of establishment republican cocaine orgies and that is funny and also gross — maura quint (@behindyourback) May 18, 2022