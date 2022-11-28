Gotham Awards 2022: List of Winners (Updating Live)

The 2022 Gotham Awards are taking place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City to honor the best independent films of the year. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

“Aftersun” director Charlotte Wells won the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director award, while the prize for breakthrough performer went to Gracija Filipovic for the Croatian drama “Murina.”

Todd Field won the screenplay award for “Tár,” the movie that went into the ceremony leading all films in nominations with five.

The French abortion drama “Happening” won the award for Best International Feature over films that included “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Decision to Leave,” while the documentary award went to the Indian film “All That Breathes.”

The Gothams also handed out awards in four television categories. “Mo” won the award for breakthrough series under 40 minutes, while “Pachinko” won in the over-40-minutes category. Ben Whishaw won the Outstanding Performance in a New Series award for “This Is Going to Hurt.” “We Need to Talk About Cosby won the award in the Breakthrough Nonfiction Series category.

Gotham Awards eligibility is restricted to films of more than 70 minutes that were made for less than $35 million. Films must be directed and/or produced and/or written by U.S. citizens or filmmakers permanently based in the United States. Films must also qualify as “filmmaking with a point of view,” which the Gothams define as a work “where the vision of an individual director, producer, writer or writer/director is abundantly evident, and where the film cannot be classically defined as a ‘work for hire.’”

(The show’s special tribute categories are not bound by those rules.)

In the 18 years the Gotham Awards have given out a Best Feature award, the Gotham winner has won the Oscar only five times, most recently with “Nomadland” in 2020.

The Gotham winners were chosen by a number of different juries of “distinguished filmmakers,” according to the Gotham Film & Media Institute. The organization added that the jury is “frequently comprised of directors, writers, producers, editors, actors, directors of photography and others directly associated with making films and television.”

Also at the ceremony, “Hustle” star Adam Sandler and “The Fabelmans” star Michelle Williams received Performer Tributes at the show, while the cast of Andrew Ahn’s “Fire Island” received the Ensemble Tribute. Other special honorees were director Gina Prince-Bythewood (Filmmaker Tribute), Sidney Poitier (Icon Tribute), Audible founder Don Katz (Innovator Tribute), Peter Kujawski and Jason Cassidy of Focus Features (Industry Tribute) and the Venice Film Festival (Gotham Impact Salute).

The winners:

Best Feature

“Aftersun”

“The Cathedral”

“Dos Estaciones”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

Best Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes” * WINNER

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“I Didn’t See You There”

“The Territory”

“What We Leave Behind”

Best International Feature:

“Athena”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Corsage”

“Decision to Leave”

“Happening” *WINNER

“Saint Omer”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells for “Aftersun” *WINNER

Owen Kline for “Funny Pages”

Elegance Bratton for “The Inspection”

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic for “Murina”

Beth de Araújo for “Soft & Quiet”

Jane Schoenbrun for “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair “

Best Screenplay:

“After Yang,” Kogonada

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray

“Catherine Called Birdy,” Lena Dunham

“Tár,” Todd Field *WINNER

“Women Talking,” Sarah Polley, based upon the book by Miriam Toews

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in “Tár”

Danielle Deadwyler in “Till”

Dale Dickey in “A Love Song”

Colin Farrell in “After Yang”

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

Thandiwe Newton in “God’s Country”

Aubrey Plaza in “Emily the Criminal”

Taylor Russell in “Bones and All “

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in “Women Talking”

Raúl Castillo in “The Inspection”

Hong Chau in “The Whale”

Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway”

Nina Hoss in “Tár”

Noémie Merlant in “Tár”

Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Mark Rylance in “Bones and All “

Gabrielle Union in “The Inspection”

Ben Whishaw in “Women Talking”

Breakthrough Performer:

Anna Cobb in “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”

Frankie Corio in “Aftersun”

Anna Diop in “Nanny”

Gracija Filipovic in “Murina” *WINNER

Kalie Reis in “Catch the Fair One”

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

“Abbott Elementary”

“As We See It”

“Mo” *WINNER

“Rap Sh!t”

“Somebody Somewhere”

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

“Pachinko” *WINNER

“Severance”

“Station Eleven”

“This is Going to Hurt”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Bilal Baig in “Sort Of”

Ayo Edebiri in “The Bear”

Janelle James in “Abbott Elementary”

Minha Kim in “Pachinko”

Matilda Lawler in “Station Eleven”

Britt Lower in “Severance”

Melanie Lynskey in “Yellowjackets”

Zahn McClarnon in “Dark Winds”

Sue Ann Pien in “As We See It”

Ben Whishaw in “This is Going to Hurt” *WINNER

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

“The Last Movie Stars”

“Mind over Murder”

“The Rehearsal”

“We Need To Talk About Cosby” *WINNER

Performer Tributes: Adam Sandler, Michelle Williams

Ensemble Tribute: the cast of “Fire Island”

Filmmaker Tribute: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Icon Tribute: Sidney Poitier

Innovator Tribute: Don Katz

Industry Tribute: Peter Kujawski and Jason Cassidy

Gotham Impact Salute: Venice Film Festival