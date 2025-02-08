IT Experts Sound Alarm About Elon Musk Data Access: ‘Largest Security Breach in Our Country’s History’

Elon Musk’s unprecedented DOGE access to confidential information in several federal agencies is “the largest data breach and the largest IT security breach in our country’s history,” one government contractor told The Atlantic in an alarming article published Friday.

“You can’t un-ring this bell. Once these DOGE guys have access to these data systems, they can ostensibly do with it what they want,” the contractor added.

Of the four sources cited in the article, only one went on the record, Scott Cory, a former CIO for an HHS agency, who predicted that the compromise of these complex systems could realt in death.

“The longer this goes on, the greater the risk of potential fatal compromise increases,” said Cory.

According to media reports, DOGE representatives have obtained or requested access to data systems at the U.S. Treasury, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of Personnel Management, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

One administrator at a federal agency said, “I don’t think the public quite understands the level of danger.”

Among the possible dangers are that DOGE could stop payments to government organizations or outside contracts it doesn’t approve of, or divert the money to groups of its own choosing. The implications if they gain access to the Federal Aviation Administration could be even more dire.

A payment-systems expert was somewhat reassured that, so far, Musk’s team has not yet changed how the system operates. Although that could just be ignorance, he added. “If you were going to organize a heist of the U.S. Treasury,” he said, “why in the world would you bring a handful of college students?” They would be useless. Your crew would need, at a minimum, a couple of guys with a decade or two of experience with COBOL, he said.

At least one DOGE employee, Marko Elez, has quite after being outed as a racist and eugenicist.

When Hillary Clinton called Musk an “unelected oligarch,” Trump promised that the tech billionaire “won’t do anything without our approval.”