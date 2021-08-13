‘Grace and Frankie': Netflix Releases First 4 Episodes of Final Season Early

Netflix has surprise-released the first four episodes of “Grace and Frankie” Season 7 months ahead of the show’s formal return.

The first four installments of the Netflix comedy’s 16-episode final season are now available to stream on the platform. Stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin recorded a video announcing the surprise premiere (apparently the second choice to surprising fans Del Taco gift cards) that was released on the show’s social media accounts Friday.

The final 12 episodes of the season will air sometime in 2022.

“Grace and Frankie” was picked up for a seventh and final season nearly two years ago, but production on the final season was delayed by the pandemic. By the time the show wraps up next year, it will be Netflix’s longest-running original series with a total of 94 episodes.

Showrunner Marta Kauffman teased some of what to expect from the final season in an interview with TheWrap last year.

“Of course we are going to end with Grace and Frankie together in some form, of course we are,” she said at the time. “That’s what the show is about. As much as it’s about starting over, it’s about their friendship. But there is no fun in a friendship unless there is conflict. And this is a point where Grace and Frankie, after a year of Nick [Peter Gallagher], finally get to be back together, the two of them. And Robert [Sheen] and Sol [Waterston] are there.”

Kauffman and Howard J. Morris will return as showrunners and executive producers of the final season, alongside executive producers Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross.