“Grace and Frankie” are contemplating the end in the trailer for the final run of episodes for the Netflix series.

In the trailer, which dropped Thursday morning, Frankie (Lily Tomlin) offers up the suggestion of the two of them doing a “‘Thelma & Louise’ thing,’ which I’m open to,” she tells Grace (Jane Fonda).

“I’m not,” Grace replies.

The show is quickly coming to an end with the second and final set of Season 7 episodes dropping April 29 on Netflix.

“It was a crazy ride, but I’d rather take a crazy ride with you than a normal ride with anyone else,” Grace tells Frankie at one moment.

As Netflix dropped the trailer, the streamer also shared a variety of fun and memorable facts about the show, including that by its end, “Grace and Frankie” will become the longest-running Netflix original series to date, spanning 94 episodes. (Your move, “Squid Game.”)

Frankie has had 20 pairs of overalls and donned around 490 pounds of jewelry across the series. The show also thinks it’s the only one to have used a toilet as a bong. And, “Grace and Frankie” is the only known instance of Fonda going through a doggy door.

Here’s the logline for the final run of the show:

Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, fuck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris are creators, showrunners and executive producers of “Grace and Frankie.” Other EPs include Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Marcy Ross,Paula Weinstein, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

Alongside Fonda and Tomlin, the series stars Martin Sheen (Robert), Sam Waterston (Sol), Baron Vaughn (Nwabudike), Ethan Embry (Coyote), Brooklyn Decker (Mallory), June Diane Raphael (Brianna), Peter Cambor (Barry), Lindsey Kraft (Allison), Marsha Mason (Arlene), Tim Bagley (Peter), Peter Gallagher (Nick Skolka), Millicent Martin (Joan-Margaret) and Christine Woods (Jessica).

It is produced by Skydance Television.