Audiences are finally getting a glimpse at the final season of Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.”

The series is set to end later this month, when the second installment of the final season debuts on the streamer. On Monday, Netflix released a series of images from Season 7 Part 2.

One shot promises shenanigans, with Jane Fonda’s Grace and Lily Tomlin’s Frankie several margaritas deep at a Mexican restaurant. Or, in Grace’s case, just one jumbo margarita.

Of course, the friends are bound to share some heartfelt moments too. The pair appear to comfort each other in several moments, shown in both the featured image above and the one below.

There will also be tender moments from Sam Waterson’s Sol Bergstein and Martin Sheen’s Robert Hanson, whose love affair launched the series. In the image below, they hold hands as they stare lovingly into each other’s eyes.

In another photo, Frankie’s son — Ethan Embry’s Coyote Bergstein — plays a tune for his brother, Bud. Another snapshot gives a glimpse at Grace’s daughters: Brooklyn Decker’s Mallory and June Diane Raphael’s Brianna.

“Grace and Frankie” Season 7 Part to launches on Netflix on April 29. The first part of the season is already available on the streamer.

Here’s the synopsis for the final season:

Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f— it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started

The series is created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris. Executive producers are Fonda and Tomlin, as well as Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

“Grace and Frankie” is produced by Skydance Television.