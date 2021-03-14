Grammys 2021: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2021 Grammy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles again this year — with Trevor Noah from “The Daily Show” as host — but with COVID still in full swing, this year’s ceremony will be unlike any before.

Performers for the night include Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, BTS, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and more.

Beyoncé received the most nominations with nine, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich each scored six nominations.

The full list of nominees is below and will be updated throughout the night.

Record of the Year

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Puma

“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (deluxe edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post, and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa, and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes – Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Fine Line – Harry Styles

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Blue Umbrella ” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

WINNER: “Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Blue Umbrella — Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter – Harry Connick Jr.

WINNER: American Standard – James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules – Rufus Wainwright

Judy – Renée Zellweger

Best Dance Recording

“On My Mind” — Diplo and Sidepiece

“My High” — Disclosure Featuring Amine and Slowthai

“The Difference” — Flume featuring Toro y Moi

“Both of Us” — Jayda G

WINNER: “10%” — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy – Disclosure

WINNER: Bubba — Kaytranada

Good Faith — Madeon

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Axiom — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard — Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs — Black Violin

Americana — Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin, and Bill Frisell

WINNER: Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight – Grace Potter

Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson

WINNER: The New Abnormal – The Strokes

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: “Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thie

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — Haim

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler, and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

WINNER: “Stay High” — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Metal Performance

WINNER:”Bum-Rush” –Body Count

“Underneath” — Code Orange

“The In-Between” — In This Moment

“Bloodmoney” — Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) — Live” — Power Trip

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple

Hyperspace — Beck

Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime — Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush – Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhene Aiko featuring John Legend

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“All I Need” — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard

“See Me” — Emily King

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here – Ant Clemons

Take Time — Giveon

To Feel Love/d — Luke James

WINNER: Bigger Love — John Legend

All Rise – Gregory Porter

Best R&B Song

WINNER: “Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar, and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and EarthGang)

“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch, and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)

“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Sit on Down” — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor and Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe x Halle

“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

WINNER: “Anything for You” — Ledisi

“Distance” — Yebba

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper

WINNER: It Is What It Is – Thundercat

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew, and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour, and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV, and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

Black Habits — D Smoke

Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

A Written Testimony – Jay Electronica

WINNER: King’s Disease – Nas

The Allegory – Royce Da 5’9”

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

WINNER: “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist – Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger – Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill – Jerry Seinfeld

Best Country Solo Performance

“Stick That in Your Country Song” — Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark

WINNER: “When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill

“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“All Night” — Brothers Osborne

WINNER: “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“Ocean” — Lady A

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

“Some People Do” — Old Dominion

Best Country Album

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Best Country Song

“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

WINNER: “Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best New Age Album

Songs From the Bardo — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery — Priya Darshini

Form/Less — Superposition

WINNER: More Guitar Stories — Jim “Kimo” West

Meditations — Cory Wong and Jon Batiste

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Guinevere” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist

“Pachamama” — Regina Carter, soloist

“Celia” — Gerald Clayton, soloist

WINNER: “All Blues” — Chick Corea, soloist

“Moe Honk” — Joshua Redman, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Ona — Thana Alexa

WINNER: Secrets Are the Best Stories — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper — Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s the Hurry — Kenny Washington

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment — Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game — Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard — Gerald Clayton

WINNER: Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade

Roundagain — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Dialogues on Race — Gregg August

Monk’estra Plays John Beasley — John Beasley

The Intangible Between — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like a Lot — John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band

WINNER: Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

Tradiciones — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

WINNER: Four Questions — Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams — Chico Pinheiro

Viento y Tiempo — Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aymee Nuviola

Trane’s Delight — Poncho Sanchez

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Wonderful Is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III

“Release (Live)” — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter

“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore, and Jazz Nixon, songwriters

“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

WINNER: “Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard, and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, and Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes, and Steven Furtick, songwriters

“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore, and Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters

“Holy Water” — We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash, and Scott Cash, songwriters

“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer, and Tauren Wells, songwriters

WINNER: “There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams and Dolly Parton; Case Beathard, Jonathan Smith, and Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown & group therAPy

My Tribute — Myron Butler

Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard

WINNER: Gospel According to PJ — PJ Morton

Kierra — Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Run to the Father — Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water — We the Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven — Tauren Wells

WINNER: Jesus Is King — Kanye West

Best Roots Gospel Album

Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop

20/20 — The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins

WINNER: Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers

Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aura — Bajofondo

Monstruo — Cami

Sobrevolando — Cultura Profetica

WINNER: La Conquista Del Espacio — Fito Paez

Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Hecho en Mexico — Alejandro Fernadez

La Serenata — Lupita Infante

WINNER: Un Canto por Mexico, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade

Bailando Sones y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez

Ayayay! — Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Mi Tumbao — Jose Alberto “El Ruisenor”

Infinito — Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando al Almor (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedón and Sergio Luis

WINNER: 40 — Grupo Niche

Memorias de Navidad — Victor Manuelle

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender – Hiss Golden Messenger

WINNER: World on the Ground – Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels – Lucinda Williams

Best American Roots Song

“Cabin” — Laura Rogers and Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull and Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

WINNER: “I Remember Everything” — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

“Man Without a Soul” — Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Best American Roots Performance

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Deep in Love” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones and Mavis Staples

WINNER: “I Remember Everything” — John Prine

Best Bluegrass Album

Man on Fire — Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers

WINNER: Home — Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 — Various artists

Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Dues Are Paid — Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard — Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

WINNER: Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito

Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice, G. Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance — Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter — Laura Marling

Saturn Return — The Secret Sisters

WINNER: All the Good Times — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

My Relatives ‘Nikso Kowaiks’ — Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours — Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise — Na Wai ‘Eha

WINNER: Atmosphere — New Orleans Nightcrawlers

A Tribute to Al Berard — Sweet Cecilia

Best Reggae Album

Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton

Higher Place — Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love — Maxi Priest

WINNER: Got to Be Tough — Toots and the Maytals

One World — The Wailers

Best Global Music Album

“Fu Chronicles” –Antibalas

WINNER: “Twice as Tall” — Burna Boy

“Agora” — Bebel Gilberto

“Love Letters” — Anoushka Shankar

“Amadjar” — Tinariwen

Best Children’s Music Album

WINNER: All the Ladies — Joanie Leeds

Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders — Alastair Moock and Friends

I’m an Optimist — Dog on Fleas

Songs for Singin’ — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Wild Life — Justin Roberts

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Acid For The Children: A Memoir – Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings

WINNER: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth — Rachel Maddow

Catch and Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (and full cast)

Best Musical Theater Album

Amelie — Original London cast

American Utopia on Broadway — Original cast

WINNER: Jagged Little Pill — Original cast

Little Shop of Horrors — The new off-Broadway cast

The Prince of Egypt — Original cast

Soft Power — Original cast

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Various artists

Bill & Ted Face the Music — Various artists

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Various artists

Frozen 2 — Various artists

WINNER: Jojo Rabbit — Various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Ad Adstra — Max Richter, composer

Becoming — Kamasi Washington, composer

WINNER: Joker — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

1917 — Thomas Newman, composer

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Beautiful Ghosts,” (From Cats) — Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“Carried Me With You,” (From Onward) — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Into the Unknown,” (From Frozen 2) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel and Aurora)

WINNER: “No Time to Die,” (From No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Stand Up” — (From Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Best Instrumental Composition

Baby Jack — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill and the Latin Jazz Orchestra)

Be Water II — Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)

Plumfield — Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)

WINNER: Sputnik — Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)

Strata — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows featuring Anna Webber and Eric Miller)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

Bathroom Dance — Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

WINNER: Donna Lee — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

Honeymooners — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows)

Lift Every Voice and Sing — Alvin Chea and Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson featuring Alvin Chea)

Uranus: The Magician — Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Asas Fechdas — John Beasley and Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley and Orkest Metropole)

Desert Song — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)

From This Place — Alan Broadbent and Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)

WINNER: He Won’t Hold You — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody)

Slow Burn — Talia Billig, Nic Hard, and Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski, and Nate Werth)

Best Recording Package

Everyday Life — Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

Funeral — Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)

Healer — Julian Gross and Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)

On Circles — Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

WINNER: Vols. 11 & 12 — Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition) — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney, and James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 — Lisa Glines and Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)

Mode — Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)

WINNER: Ode to Joy — Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

The Story of Ghostly International — Michael Cina and Molly Smith, art directors (Various artists)

Best Album Notes

At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926 — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various artists)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various artists)

WINNER: Dead Man’s Pop — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business — Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various artists)

Out of a Clear Blue Sky — David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)

Best Historical Album

Celebrated, 1895-1896 — Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)

Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943) — Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald, and George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)

WINNER: It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers — Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)

1999 Super Deluxe Edition — Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Souvenir — Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark)

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions — Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)

Best Remixed Recording

“Do You Ever (Rac Mix)” — Rac, remixer (Phil Good)

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

“Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)” — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

WINNER: “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)

“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)” — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Gerswhin: Porgy and Bess — David Frost and John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus)

Hynes: Fields — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis, and Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes and Third Coast Percussion)

Ives: Complete Symphonies — Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

WINNER: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ — David Frost and Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

WINNER: David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Orchestral Performance

Aspect of America – Pulitzer Edition — Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

Concurrence — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Symphony No. 3 — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

WINNER: Ives: Complete Symphonies — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3 — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck and Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players — Wiliam Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares and Kate Royal; Blanton Asplaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

WINNER: Gershwin: Porgy and Bess — David Robertson, conductor; Angle Blue and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestral The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Handel: Agrippina — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

Zemlinksy: Der Zwerg — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip and Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini and Erwin Sturzer, producers (Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus of the Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Best Choral Performance

Carthage — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

WINNER: Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass and Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann, and Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and UCLA Chamber Singers)

Kastalsky: Requiem — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox, and Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel and Anna Dennis; Orchestra of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale, and The Saint Tikhon Choir)

Moravec: Sanctuary Road — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather, and Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society of New York Chorus)

Once Upon a Time — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: “Contemporary Voices” — Pacifica Quartet

“Healing Modes” — Brooklyn Rider

“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, and Place Orchestra

“Hynes: Fields” — Devonté Hynes and Third Coast Percussion

“The Schumann Quartets” — Dover Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Adès; Concerto for Piano and Orchestra — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas — Igor Levit

Bohemian Tales — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (the Philadelphia Orchestra)

WINNER: Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra — Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

American Composers at Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich, and Jason Vieaux)

Clairières – Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

Farinelli — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Aromonico)

A Lad’s Love — Biran Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanis (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley, and Ben Russell)

WINNER: Smyth: The Prison — Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

Adès Conducts Adès — Mark Stone and Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto — José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

WINNER: Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Adès, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès, and Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

“Floyd, C.: Prince of Players” — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Katie Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus, and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, and Place Orchestra)

WINNER: “Rouse: Symphony No. 5” — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero and Nashville Symphony)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Black Hole Rainbow — Shawn Everett and Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

Expectations — Gary Paczosa and Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)

WINNER: Hyperspace — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, and Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)

Jaime — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)

25 Trips — Shani Gandhi and Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)

Best Music Video

WINNER: “Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé

“Life Is Good” — Future featuring Drake

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak

“Adore You” — Harry Styles

“Goliath” — Woodkid

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

WINNER: Andrew Watt

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

WINNER: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top