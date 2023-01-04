Sony’s ‘Gran Turismo’ Has Plenty of Vroom Vroom – and David Harbour in CES Preview (Video)

Sony’s “Gran Turismo” is an interesting experiment — a movie adaptation of the long running video game series that also manages to be based on a true story. And at the Consumer Electronic Show 2023 on Wednesday, the studio unveiled a preview that seeks to assure you this will in fact be the kind of movie you’ll want to watch in a movie theater.

How do we know? Because the film’s main stars — Archie Madekwe, David Harbour and Orlando Bloom — made sure to mention it whenever the camera pans to them. But also, the footage we see from the actual movie does, in fact, look pretty sick, so we’ll go ahead and trust them. Watch the clip above now.

Madekwe is playing Jann Mardenborough, a real-life British gamer who won a series of Nissan-sponsored “Gran Turismo” competitions and actually became a professional race care driver as a result. Harbour plays his father, Jack, and Bloom plays a marketing executive. The film also stars Darren Barnet Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.

Produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Dana Brunetti, it’s executive produced by Kazunori Yamauchi, Herman Hulst, Jason Hall and Matthew Hirsch. Neill Blomkamp directs from a script by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It’s slated for release on Aug. 11.