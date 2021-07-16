‘Grease’ Prequel Series ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Ordered at Paramount+

Paramount+ has ordered “Grease” prequel series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” which hails from Paramount Television Studios, TheWrap has confirmed.

“Rise of the Pink Ladies,” created by showrunner Annabel Oakes, has a 10-episode order.

In addition to Oakes, Marty Bowen will executive produce the streaming show via Temple Hill. Erik Feig joins him through PictureStart.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is set four years before the original “Grease,” or as Paramount puts it: “before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

The original “Grease,” which starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, took the world by storm in 1978. Based on the 1971 musical, it was set in the late 1950s.

More to come…