‘iCarly’ Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

The “iCarly” revival has been renewed for a second season, Paramount+ announced Thursday.

The original “iCarly” series, which ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012, followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. The 13-episode revival picked up nearly 10 years after the original show ended, and found Carly Shay and her friends navigating work, love and family in their 20s.

Since the new series’ premiere in June, “iCarly” became one of Paramount+’s most streamed titles.

Original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress starred in Season 1 of the revival series alongside newcomers Laci Mosley, who plays Carly’s roommate, Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett, who plays Millicent, Freddie’s adoptive step-daughter.

Ali Schouten and Cosgrove serve as executive producers for the revival, while Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg produce the series. Schouten is showrunner.

Shauna Phelan, senior vice president of live-action scripted content, and Zack Olin, senior vice president of live-action, oversee production as co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production for the series.

The second season of “iCarly” is set to begin production this fall in Los Angeles.

Season 1 of “iCarly” is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.