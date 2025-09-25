‘Greenland 2: Migration’ Trailer Sends Gerard Butler to the Ends of the Earth

“Greenland 2: Migration” is nearly here.

The sequel to the 2020 disaster film, which starred Gerard Butler as a man frantically attempting to squirrel his family away in a secret bunker while a comet heads towards Earth, arrives in theaters early next year. And we’ve got the first trailer. Watch it below.

In the new film, Butler and his family (Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis) are forced to leave their bunker in Greenland for something more permanent – but the mission to get there is more dangerous, with the trailer showcasing not just the more ground-level threats (like hordes of other people), but other environmental catastrophes as well. The first movie did a great job of putting you in the nerve-jangling shoes of a family just trying to survive. The sequel looks like it’ll do much of the same.

Play video

“Greenland 2: Migration” was directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who helmed the first movie, with original screenwriter Chris Sparling also returning, this time joined by Mitchell LaFortune, who worked with Waugh and Butler on 2023’s “Kandahar.”

Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg and William Abadie also star in the film. Producers include Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Alan Siegel, Sebastien Raybaud, John Zois, Brendon Boyea, Butler and Waugh.

“Greenland 2: Migration” hits theaters on Jan. 9, 2026.