Greg Gutfeld launched into a wild rant against elections in the U.S. on Thursday night’s episode of Fox News’ “The Five.”

Gutfeld insisted that the state of the United States as present is akin to the period of enslavement in the country, when “one side refused to acknowledge it was evil because it was too big of an admission for them to make.”

The solution, he said in a segment you can watch below, is that “you need to make war to bring peace because you have a side that cannot change.”

Gutfeld’s tirade was sparked by a conversation about Monday’s arrest of 72 people in Philadelphia who were charged with looting and the perception that the city’s district attorney isn’t being as hard on the alleged looters as he should be. A comparison was made between the 378 people who have been charged for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

“Well, this is called a criminal mulligan, right?” Gutfeld began. “Only certain people get criminal mulligans, and Jan. 6 protestors, they don’t get criminal mulligans, and here’s why — they’re the oppressor. So the oppressed get criminal mulligans. The people who are complaining, like us, we’re actually oppressors, and we’re losing power so that’s why we are upset.”

Gutfeld dove into his “us vs. them” argument, and added that the result of the “criminal mulligan” is that “we have to change our lives to accommodate risk wherever we go.”

The conversation became darker after the talk show host compared the situation in Philadelphia to enslavement in the United States. He added: “It was an evil, but one side refused to acknowledge it was evil because it was too big of an admission for them to make. Doesn’t that feel that way now? That this defiant refusal to reverse this decline argues against the survival of a country.”

Ultimately, Gutfeld continued, this “leaves you with you need to make war to bring peace because you have a side that cannot change. Because then that means the admission that their beliefs have been corrupt all the time. So, in a way, you have to force them to surrender.”

After Jesse Watters, Harold Ford Jr., and Martha MacCallum chimed in that an alternative to civil war is holding a free and open election, Gutfeld defiantly replied: “No, elections don’t work. We know that. We know they don’t work!”

This isn’t the first time Gutfeld has brought potential civil war into the mix — it’s not even the first time this year, in fact. In June, he said that Democrats pushing for gender-affirming care for transgender youth will “start another war like you did with slavery” and that “you’re going to lose this one too.”

