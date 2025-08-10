Greg Gutfeld Says ‘It Took Guts’ for Jimmy Fallon to Host Him, Mocks Stephen Colbert – ‘My Uber Driver’ | Video

Greg Gutfeld and Co. took a victory lap for the Fox News host’s appearance last week on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” with the consensus being that not only was it a fun moment – but something late-night culture needs more of.

“I brought fun by the gallon to our pal Jimmy Fallon,” the “Gutfeld!” [and self-proclaimed king of late night] said on Friday night’s monologue. “It went so well all the way home I could not stop talking about it with my Uber driver [displaying a picture of “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.]

The canceled-by-May CBS host, criticized after his exit was announced for never having conservative guests, continued to get roasted as Gutfeld boasted.

“But it was nothing like the critics predicted,” Gutfeld said. “They expected me and Mr. Evil Fox News to attack Jimmy Fallon and they were mad when I did not. But I went on the show for the same reason I started the show. Late-night needs more fun. I was a gracious guest to a nice guy and he expected me to tear into Jimmy? You were as clueless and boring as the Stephen Colbert interviewing Kamala Harris.”

Gutfeld applauded Fallon for the invite – and suggested that had Colbert done the same, he, too, might be enjoying a contract extension instead of a pink slip.

“It took guts for Jimmy Fallon to have me on the show, not only because he risked criticism from the left,” Gutfeld said. “I’m talking about this coincidence. His contract’s just been renewed by NBC through 2028. You see that, Colbert? You should have had me on! And there is still time … I will even bring the tissues.”

“Gutfeld!” panelist Tom Shillue gushed about the appearance for being about anything but politics.

“To me, this was great to see and it reminded me that I think you and Fallon have a similar energy and that the model for the late-night host was always kind of detached and, you know, kind of sarcastic and above it all,” Shillue said. “But both you and Jimmy enjoy yourselves when you’re doing the show. Like you have a good time, you were always laughing at your guests, he is always enjoying his guests, so I thought it went great and I was just overjoyed to see it.”

Panelist C.J. Pearson noted that it seems like conservatives are “winning the battle”: “You going on Tonight Show, Sydney Sweeney being on the face of major fashion campaigns and not standing away from it but doubling down. … The more we do that, young people will come to our side and we will keep on winning.”

