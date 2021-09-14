Netflix Orders ‘Grendel’ Series From ‘Supernatural’ Boss, Abubakr Ali to Star

Netflix has given an eight-episode series order to an adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics series “Grendel,” the streamer announced Tuesday.

“Power Book II: Ghost” and “Katy Keene” alum Abubakr Ali has been cast as the titular masked vigilante. He plays Hunter Rose, described as “a gifted fencer, writer and assassin seeking to avenge the death of a lost love, [who] goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld, only to realize…why beat them, when you can join them?”

“Supernatural” showrunner Andrew Dabb is writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series, which stems from “Umbrella Academy” producer Dark Horse Entertainment’s first-look deal with Netflix.

In addition to Ali, the cast includes Jaime Ray Newman, Julian Black Antelope, Madeline Zima, Kevin Corrigan, Emma Ho, Erik Palladino, Brittany Allen and Andy Mientus.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the ‘Grendel’ saga, one of the longest-running independent comics series, finally being translated into live-action for the screen,” Matt Wagner, creator of the “Grendel” comic book series, said. “Under the sharp guidance of showrunner Andrew Dabb, our incredible creative team, sure-to-be stellar cast and Dark Horse Entertainment have teamed with Netflix to produce this provocative adaptation that will bring my characters and concepts to an all new audience and yet still provide excitement and surprises for die-hard fans. I’m especially excited to see Abubakr Ali bring the character of Grendel/Hunter Rose to life — he has the charisma, style and vital edginess that I’ve been envisioning in the role for years.”

Wagner will serve as an executive producer on the adaptation alongside Dabb and Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Chris Tongue.