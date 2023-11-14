Greta Gerwig and ‘Barbie’ Creative Team to Receive Gotham Awards’ Global Icon and Creator Tribute

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” will receive the inaugural Global Icon & Creator Tribute at the 33rd annual Gotham Awards Ceremony, the organization announced on Tuesday.

“Across the globe, audiences have fallen in love with the inventive world of ‘Barbie’ and its razor-sharp original script, dynamic filmmaking, emotional and hilarious performances, vibrant set and costume designs, and electrifying original music,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “The ‘Barbie’ creative team took Mattel’s beloved icon and turned it into a cinematic tour de force. We are thrilled to recognize this extraordinary film, the creatives who brought it to the screen, and their unique take on the iconic doll at the center of it all.”

In a statement, the organization added, “The Icon & Creator Tribute was created for this year’s Gotham Awards in order to recognize cultural icons and the filmmakers responsible for bringing that icon’s story to life.”

Gerwig, the director and co-writer of “Barbie,” has a long history with the Gotham Awards, having been nominated for Best Breakthrough Actor 13 years ago for “Greenberg.” She also recieved nominations for Breakthrough Director and Best Screenplay nominations for 2017’s “Lady Bird.”

Gerwig’s team of craftsmen and women includes cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto (who also lensed “Killers of the Flower Moon”), production designer Sarah Greenwood, set decorator Katie Spencer, Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran, editor Nick Houy, visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt and music supervisor George Drakoulias, with a score by Oscar winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who also contributed to numerous songs on the film’s soundtrack.

The 33rd annual Gotham Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at on November 27th in downtown Manhattan.