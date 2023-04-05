Sam Page, who played Richard Hunter on Freeform’s “The Bold Type,” has been cast in a recurring role as an injured Air Force pilot on “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC told TheWrap on Wednesday.

His character, Sam Sutton, will first be seen in the episode airing Thursday, May 4. The character is badly hurt after a base-jumping accident, but, per ABC, “somehow maintains his sense of humor and charm.”

Page’s previous TV credits include “Mad Men,” “Gossip Girl,” and “Desperate Housewives,” and “House of Cards.”

He’s repped by UTA, Silver Lining Management and attorney Alan Wertheimer.

Season 19 saw lead character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo)’s exit as the character moved from Seattle to Boston. Pompeo remains an executive producer and continues to narrate.

Kelly McCreary, who has played Meredith’s half sister Maggie Pierce, recently announced her upcoming departure after nine seasons.

Recurring guest stars so far in Season 19 include Juliet Mills as Maxine and Marla Gibbs as Joyce Ward, the grandmother of new resident Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd).

Variety first reported Page’s casting.