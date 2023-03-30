Juliet Mills, who starred in the 1970s sitcom “Nanny and the Professor” and played Jane Leeves’ mother on “Hot in Cleveland,” has been cast in a recurring role on “Grey’s Anatomy,” TheWrap can exclusively report. She’ll appear in at least three episodes, beginning Thursday.

Per ABC, the 81-year-old British actress plays Maxine, who “comes into the hospital with a friend, but surprisingly knows Jules from outside the hospital.” Jules, a surgical intern who first appeared in Season 19, is played by Adelaide Kain.

Mills also co-stars in Chris Pine’s upcoming directorial debut “Poolman” with Jennifer Jason Leigh, Danny DeVito and Annette Bening. In 2022, she developed and co-hosted “British Classics With Juliet Mills” on TCM. She recently starred in U.K. stage productions of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Lady Vanishes” as the enigmatic Miss Froy and “Darker Shores” opposite her husband Maxwell Caulfield.

Mills won an Emmy in 1975 for “QB VII” and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her role of Tabitha on NBC’s supernatural soap “Passions.” Her films include “Some Kind of Beautiful,” “The Other Sister” and “Avanti!,” the latter for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.

Mills’ sister is Hayley Mills, who memorably played twins in 1961’s “The Parent Trap.” Their father, actor John Mills, won an Oscar for his supporting role in David Lean’s 1971 film “Ryan’s Daughter.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” was just renewed for its 20th season earlier this month with Meg Marinis as showrunner. Years into its run, and it still ranks as ABC’s top entertainment series of the 2022-23 season in the adults 18-49 demo. It averages 10.7 million total viewers, after 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms, to rank as ABC’s no. 1 entertainment series in delayed multiplatform viewing.

Mills is represented by Christopher Nathaniel at Inclusive Management and Production, The Luedtke Agency and Diamond Management in the U.K.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.