Cedric Sanders and Bianca A. Santos will appear in three episodes of Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC confirmed to TheWrap.

Sanders will play Simon Clark, a former patient of Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack), who is back in the ER with his pregnant wife Kristen (Santos).

Simon is described as “a devoted husband and father-to-be… depleted from a long-term battle with a serious illness. He uses humor to distract himself from how serious his condition really is,” while Kristen “struggles to remain stress-free for her unborn baby, while trying to support her extremely ill husband.”

The couple will first show up in the May 12 episode, “I’ll Cover You.”

Sanders currently stars in Michael Bay’s action feature “Ambulance” and has guest starred on Fox’s “9-1-1,” CBS’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” and was a series regular on the ABC drama “Mind Games.”

Santos has appeared on ABC Family/Freeform’s “The Fosters,” MTV’s “Happyland” and The CW’s “Legacies.” She is represented by The Rosenzweig Group, Global Artists Agency and attorney

In January, ABC announced the renewal of the medical drama for a 19th season, with original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. confirmed to return.

Variety first reported the news.