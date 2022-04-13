Dancing with the Stars, Moon Knight

ABC/Disney+

Why Moving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Disney+ Isn’t the Demotion You Might Think | Analysis

by | April 13, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The decision to stream the reality competition and replace it with football on ABC makes perfect sense, analysts tell TheWrap

The decision to move ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” to Disney+ was “bold” and “genius,” several analysts told TheWrap.

Some initial reactions to Friday’s news described the show’s move to streaming as a demotion for the series and ABC — a reflection of shrinking ratings over the course of 16 years and 30 seasons. But a majority of the analysts told TheWrap that the shift was logical in light of changing linear TV habits and Disney’s goals for its streaming service.

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Knolle

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 3 Recap: Rewind the Sky
Jimmy Kimmel Tucker Carlson Vaccines

Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Tucker Carlson Is Lying About Not Being Vaccinated (Video)

Bel Powley, Liev Schreiber and Joe Cole Cast in Disney+ Series About Woman Who Hid Anne Frank and Her Family

Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Barely Edges Out CMT Music Awards in Demo, but CBS Wins the Night

CNN+ Budget Cuts Loom as 2-Week-Old Streamer Struggles With Low Viewership
Kenedi Anderson

‘American Idol’ Fan Favorite Kenedi Anderson Drops Out of Competition for ‘Personal Reasons’

CMT Music Awards Draw 521% Increase in Viewers in Early Ratings
Sonic the Hedgehog 2

How Paramount’s Big Bet on ‘Sonic’ Is Paying Off With Dual Movie and Streaming Plans
elon musk twitter

How Elon Musk Can Pull Off a Hostile Takeover of Twitter | Analysis

Discovery+ Is the Most In-Demand Streaming Service for Reality Programming | Charts
The Champion Deepfake

How a Polish Film’s Use of AI to Create an English Version Could Bolster the Foreign Movie Market (Exclusive Video)