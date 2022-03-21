Why MLB is making streaming deals. (Getty)

How Major League Baseball Is Covering All Its Bases With New Streaming TV Deals

by | March 21, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

MLB’s deals with Apple TV+ and potentially Peacock create new revenue streams but potential headaches for core fans

Simply trying to “put the game on” may have gotten a little more complicated. In addition to the deals Major League Baseball already has with your regional sports network, with ESPN, Fox, Facebook Live, YouTube, MLB Network and its streaming service MLB.TV, fans will soon be hunting for their favorite team on both Apple TV+ and Peacock.

MLB recently struck a deal with Apple TV+ to bring a package of primetime games to Friday night, and the Wall Street Journal reported that the organization is nearing a similar deal with Peacock for games in a new time slot on Sunday mornings. If you’re Apple or Peacock, it’s a way to compete with other deep-pocketed streamers investing in live sports content, attract new subscribers and limit churn among users who might be tempted to leave in between seasons of “Ted Lasso” (for instance).

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

